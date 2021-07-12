MUSC distributing supply kits to homeless seniors in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The MUSC Center on Aging and Lowcountry Senior Network are responding to the growing number of homeless seniors in the Lowcountry.

According to Karen Carter, the activity director for Charleston Area Senior Citizens, “staff regularly sees homeless seniors,” mostly men ages 55 and older, “needing food and clothing — especially socks.”



Via MUSC

To address the needs of the population, MUSC and the Lowcountry Senior Network are sponsoring a supply drive to collect in-demand items, then packaging and distributing the items to those in need.

Recently 50 supply kits were packed “into sling backpacks with reflective safety strips for easy distribution and portability” and delivered them to homeless seniors in the Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester areas.

The groups are hoping to distribute another 50 bags by the end of the summer, but need donations to fill the kits.

The following items can be donated to Trident Area Agency on Aging (5895 Core Road, Ste. 419, North Charleston):

• Canned chicken, tuna, fruit and veggies with pop tops

• Peanut butter, granola bars and peanut butter crackers

• Toothpaste/toothbrushes

• Utensil packs

• Hand sanitizer and wet wipes

• Socks and hats

• Hand crank radio/phone charging units