MUSC encourages pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 testing, among other precautions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC on Thursday released recommendations for mitigating COVID-19 spread ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.

According to MUSC, the safest option is to spend Thanksgiving only with those living in the same household.

Those that plan on gathering with individuals that do not live in their house should take additional steps including getting a pre-Thanksgiving nasopharyngeal COVID-19 test. The test should be taken no more than five days before the holiday.

To accommodate, MUSC has increased testing capacity.

MUSC cautions that “while a negative test does not guarantee that it’s safe to crowd around the dinner table and socialize freely, testing is an important step to help make Thanksgiving safer.”

Additionally, gatherings should remain outside as much as possible, and guests should try to remain six feet apart.

When social distancing is not possible, wearing masks is recommended.

Good hand hygiene is encouraged, especially for those serving food.

MUSC also recommends taking extra precautions for the most vulnerable, “such as limiting the number of people who serve food, or donning gloves while handling food.”

While it may not be a traditional celebration, MUSC reminds the public that “what happens over Thanksgiving will determine how busy MUSC Health and other hospitals become in taking care of COVID-19 patients in mid-to-late December. So, a safe Thanksgiving is also about ensuring a safer December holiday season for our communities and protecting our hospital system from becoming overwhelmed.”