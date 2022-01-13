MUSC Foundation receives $1M grant for Sea Islands Medical Pavilion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC on Thursday received a $1 million grant from the Town of Kiawah Island to be put towards the new Sea Islands Medical Pavilion.

The new medical facility will be constructed on John’s Island and make healthcare more accessible for nearby populations. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

There will be four exam rooms, two trauma rooms, imaging and lab services, and a helicopter pad at the 22,740 square-foot facility.

Patients will be able to receive emergency care services and select outpatient services from MUSC providers.

The funds donated by the Town of Kiawah Island will be used to crease “a healing, restful green space and garden immediately adjacent to the new facility.”

MUSC President, David Cole, said that the funds “will make a significant difference as we seek to improve the well-being of the Sea Islands community, expand access to appropriate care, and bolster connectivity.”

Kiawah Island Mayor John Labriola agreed, saying “this new facility will make a crucial difference in the life-threatening emergencies and provide the Sea Islands communities with greater ease of mind.”