MUSC hosting diploma drive-thru for graduates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For the first time since the Civil War, MUSC is cancelling its spring graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To offer the 660 graduates a small sense of normalcy, administrators will still be handing out diplomas on May 15 via a drive-thru pickup site.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., students from each of the six colleges will have designated times to ride through the site at the Harper Student Center.

College deans, staff, and administrators, like Lisa K. Saladin, PT Ph.D. will be there to recognize the achievements of the graduates, despite the unusual circumstances:

“Our graduates were tested by these sudden and unprecedented circumstances and they did not falter. They are well prepared to have a health care environment that presents more adversity than we have seen in decades.”

There are 80 graduates from the college of Dental Medicine, 35 from the college of Graduate Studies, 162 graduates from the college of Health Professionals, 172 graduates from the college of Medicine, 128 graduates from the college of Nursing, and 83 graduates from the college of Pharmacy.

Saladin says that MUSC leadership wishes they “could give them all the graduation festivities that they have earned and deserve; however, we hope the few moments of celebration we can deliver in the diploma drive-thru will be both memorable and special.”