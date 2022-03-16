CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC next month will host a free event designed to educate people on health equity in the LGBTQ+ population.

The inaugural LGBTQ+ Health and Equity Summit will take place virtually on April 7 and 8, bringing together four keynote speakers, healthcare providers, researchers, educators, students, and advocates.

Topics will include health care and needs of LGBTQ+ patients, the intersection of race and LGBTQ+ identity, minority stress and mental health, understanding what it means to be intersex, supporting the families of LGBTQ+ youth, and LGBTQ+ health research updates.

MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley, explained that “MUSC recognizes the importance of health equity,” and is “committed to eliminating health disparities in the communities [it] serves.”

Interim chief equality officer for MUSC, Willette Burnham-Williams, said in part:

“We are committed to meeting the needs of the LGBTQ community and providing the highest quality care, and that begins with education and expanding our understanding of the issues affecting the health of LGBTQ people.” Willette Burnham-Williams, Interim chief equality officer for MUSC

MUSC identified some of the notable guests as: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine, M.D., who was the first transgender official confirmed by the U.S. Senate; Ilan Meyer, Ph.D., senior scholar for public policy at the Williams Institute at UCLA; Maya Green, M.D., chief medical officer at Howard Brown Health, Chicago; Jack Turban, M.D., chief fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine; Tonia Poteat, Ph.D., associate professor of social medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill and core faculty member at UNC Center for Health Equity Research.

