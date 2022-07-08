CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is investigating after an employee was electrocuted Friday.

According to MUSC, “there was an incident in a non-patient care area that involved the electrocution of one of our MUSC facilities employees.”

A statement from MUSC went on to say that the “MUSC family is deeply saddened by today’s event and … [is] investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities.”

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.