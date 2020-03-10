MUSC issues COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines for visitors, staff and students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina is imposing COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines for its hospitals.

In a press release Tuesday, MUSC said it is discouraging visits by people who do not have to be on site, especially those who were recently in an area where there has been a high level of transmission of the COVID-19 strain of the coronavirus.

Beginning Tuesday, MUSC will screen all visitors at points of entry to the hospital through a symptom-based screen where visitors will be asked if they’ve experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath in the previous 48 hours.

Any visitor who has not experienced any of these symptoms will be able to visit the hospital like normal.

However, MUSC says visitors who are experiencing these symptoms will be kindly asked not to visit MUSC Health and to leave and head back home and recover there.

“MUSC will work with symptomatic visitors with extenuating circumstances such as having a gravely ill loved one, by asking them to wear a mask throughout their time in the hospital. Children under 12 are strongly discouraged, but not prohibited, from visiting patients,” the hospital said.

The release said MUSC is also prohibiting all MUSC-sponsored and affiliated international travel until further notice. That includes students, residents, fellows, faculty members and all other MUSC and MUSC Health employees.

“MUSC is also strongly discouraging out-of-state travel for employees, students, residents and fellows, encouraging them to use alternative ways of communicating and meeting, such as teleconferencing.”