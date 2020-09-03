MUSC launches COVID-19 saliva test

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC on Thursday announced that they will begin offering saliva-based diagnostic COVID-19 tests on a preliminarily limited basis.

Currently, “symptomatic ambulatory patients” will be prioritized for the testing. Those interested in receiving a test can visit musc.care, and established patients can visit MUSC MyChart to make an appointment.

MUSC acknowledged the uncertainty around saliva testing, as it is in early phases. However, MUSC emphasized that “the saliva tests used at MUSC Health underwent a rigorous validation process before becoming available to patients.”

Additionally, “high levels of sensitivity and accuracy were reported for the MUSC Health saliva test.”

It is important for patients to understand that at this point, the saliva test is not a rapid test and “results must be processed within a clinical laboratory.” Results will be available within the same time frame as the current nasal test, between 24 and 72 hours.

MUSC will continue conducting nasal swabs in tandem wil saliva testing.

Saliva testing is helpful because “saliva is much easier to collect for the patient and providers involved, so it provides another tool in the testing tool box.”

MUSC is working to establish rapid point-of-care saliva testing.

The cost of the test will be sent to insurance carriers, and “insured patients will not have an outstanding balance for this test.”