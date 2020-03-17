MUSC limiting public entry, screening visitors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC Health will implement more strict guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19 beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Entry points to all hospitals on the peninsula will be limited to the following:

  • University Hospital: Adult Emergency Department, University Hospital main entrance (Horseshoe)
  • University Hospital Extension (former Children’s Hospital): NO PUBLIC ACCESS
  • Storm Eye Institute: Enter through University Hospital main entrance
  • Clinical Sciences Building: NO PUBLIC ACCESS
  • Ashley River Tower: Chest Pain Center door at valet drop-off ramp, connector entrance from parking garage  
  • Institute of Psychiatry: Main entrance
  • Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion: Pediatric Emergency Department, Connector entrance from the McClennan Banks parking garage

Additionally, new screening procedures will be implemented at all facilities. All visitors/vendors will be screened at tented/covered stations outside of the hospitals. Visitation will be limited to one visitor at a time, per patient. For gravely ill loved ones and other extenuating circumstances, MUSC will consider exceptions on a case by case basis.

The new procedures will remain in place until further notice.

