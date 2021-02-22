MUSC: More than 10,000 vaccine appointments paused due to shipment delays

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina said it had to pause more than 10,000 vaccination appointments last week due to severe winter weather.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced last week a delay in vaccine shipments from distribution facilities because of winter storms that gripped much of the Midwest last week.

“Our vaccine supply arrivals were impacted last week and the week before due to weather,” MUSC said in a statement to News 2. “We have had to delay (more than) 10K appointments due to these delays.”

There is no word on when these appointments will be rescheduled.