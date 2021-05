A National Guard troop directs cars as a citizens are being tested by a healthcare workers at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, July 19, 2020. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC is offering COVID-19 vaccines at Wando High School on Sunday, May 16.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The vaccines are available for anyone age 16 or older.

Appointments can be made by calling (843) 876-7227 or at this link. Walk-ins are welcome as well.

Second dose shots will be administered on June 6.