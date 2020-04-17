MUSC offers telephone screenings in Spanish

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC has established a new hotline that offers assistance to those seeking COVID-19 related assistance in both English and Spanish.

The hotline will be accessible seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., to those who qualify.

MUSC says that those who use the hotline should “fall into one or more of the following three categories:”

Those who have visited MUSC Virtual Care (musc.care), but experienced a technical difficulty.

Those who do not have internet access or have a disability that “hinders the navigation of online virtual care.”

Those who have already been screened and tested for COVID-19 but are looking for follow-up information.

To access the hotline, call (843) 985-8888.