MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital receives opening date after setbacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After dealing with multiple setbacks, the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital finally has an opening date.

The children’s hospital is set to open February 22nd along with the Pearl Tourville Woman’s Pavilion.

The Medical University of South Carolina says on that date, all current patients and women in the labor and delivery and mother-baby areas on Ashley Avenue will be moved to the new facility.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the new building passed all safety and regulatory inspections.

Hospital administration and pediatric care teams were also cleared to move into the new state-of-the-art building.