MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital welcomes two furry full-time employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dunkin Joy, a national program aimed at increasing the number of full-time service dogs in children’s hospitals, has made its way the Medical University of South Carolina.

Agnes and Baskin, a Golden Retriever and Goldendoodle, will be the newest full-time employees at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. The overall hope is that the two are able to bring more Joy to all inside.

“Hiring” the dogs was a 2-year long process that George Ross, the CEO of Coastal Franchise, said could not be accomplished without Dunkin’ Joy’s help.

The foundation was able to give a $150,000 grant to supply these two wonderful dogs to help everyday and the life of a child in the hospital to have a little more normalcy, a little more urge to get out of bed, recover, and walk. Maybe a little less afraid to be getting Chemotherapy—whatever their case is, it’s a very special day and a long partnership with a fantastic hospital doing such good work. George Ross, CEO of Coastal Franchise

But with the hospital badge, comes responsibility, as both Dogs will work a 40-hour work week with treats and love as their form of compensation. Agnes and Baskin will also have different job roles inside the hospital.

Agnes in particular is dedicated to the oncology unit and she is accompanying or visiting children every single day. She tries to visit all the in-patients every single day and spend time with them. So the children are already looking forward to them and seeking them out and asking about them. Baskin, the other dog is mostly in our general peds area, but he is also going to other areas in the hospital. Carolyn Donohue, Executive Director of Nursing Children & Women’s Mental Health

The golden retriever and golden doodle are also trained in tasks specific to children, from teaching kids how to take a pill, to keeping them calm during medical procedures and even demonstrating how to put on a hospital gown.

However, their presence is for more than just the patients, it’s also to make sure the hospital staff is too in better spirits.

Donohue said the hospital even made an announcement of their positions and have already begun comforting the staff.

These full-time hospital dogs should not to be confused with MUSC’s Therapy Dog Program, which is still set to continue, but is delayed due to COVID-19.

