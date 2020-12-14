MUSC: Shipping delays postpone first COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) on Monday evening announced that the first COVID-19 vaccinations will be postponed due to delays in the shipping process.
Vaccinations were originally set to begin early Tuesday morning, but MUSC now plans on administering the first shots sometime Tuesday afternoon.
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. We will provide details as more information becomes available.
