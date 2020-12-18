MUSC students among those in Phase 1a who received Pfizer vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Medical school students, among frontline workers and those in nursing homes, will be receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Those in hands-on programs at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) said they couldn’t think of a reason to not get vaccinated as it is about more than just them.

Emily Taylor, an Occupational Therapy Student at MUSC, said she was thankful the option was given to the students in her program as their clinical rotations begin in the next few weeks.

Whenever we are transferring, or we’re moving around, or doing ADLs like brushing our teeth or getting in and out of the bathroom. I want to make sure that they are safe, so I got the vaccine that I’m safe. Emily Taylor, Occupational Therapy Student

Kate Hayne, a Physical Therapy Student also at MUSC, echoed Taylor’s notions—adding it was a quick process from following a link in their email, to signing up at one of the authorized locations, to going to the site itself. Hayne explained they scanned her badge and she then received her vaccination card to bring with her for her second dose.

On the card was her name, the date of the first dose given, and information about the vaccine. Both Hayne and Taylor explained that receiving the vaccine hurt less than obtaining their annual influenza vaccine. While slightly sore after the injection, the pain was no more than a ‘deep deltoid workout’.

Despite beginning the journey of being vaccinated from COVID-19, Hayne and Taylor said they will continue to set an example for others in wearing a mask and social distancing when able to.

Until society as a whole can change what they are doing I’m planning to keep being safe even after I’ve gotten the second vaccine. Kate Hayne, Physical Therapy Student

The Medical University of South Carolina said that the vaccine is not mandatory for their students, but it is encouraged.