CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina will highlight inclusion and innovation with open conversations and keynote speakers in November.

MUSC will host its sixth annual Inclusion to Innovation Summit on November 7 following the university’s Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity Magazine.

According to MUSC’s chief equity officer Willette Burnham-Williams, Ph.D., attendees will learn with and from one another through interactive breakout sessions, speakers, and authentic conversations.

Keynote speakers include:

Author of “Health Disparities in the Black Community: An Imperative for Racial Equity in the District of Columbia,” Christopher King, Ph.D.

Author of “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” Robin DiAngelo, Ph.D.

Author of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson

“There has never been a more urgent time to provide individuals and organizations with the access to resources and conversations about best practices in the ‘field’ – to effectively engage in critical conversations and develop strategic intentions related to the intersection of inclusion and innovation. MUSC’s sixth annual summit is designed to do just that,” said chief equity officer Willette Burnham-Williams, Ph.D.

The summit will run from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and is free for MUSC students.