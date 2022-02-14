MUSC team working to evaluate treatment options for children with severe COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A team of researchers at MUSC is contributing to the growing body of research on treatment options for children with severe COVID-19.

The research was part of the Overcoming COVID-19 study, which “analyzed data from children receiving intensive care in… 43 participating pediatric hospitals.” MUSC’s team was led by Dr. Elizabeth Mack, the division chief of Pediatric Critical Care Medicine at MUSC.

Findings from the study were recently published in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society. It found that over 50% of kids at the participating hospitals “with life-threatening COVID-19 received some type of COVID-19 directed therapies, the most common being steroids and remdesivir.”

According to the study, those two therapies “were used in 80% of children with at least one preexisting condition, such as obesity, diabetes, or asthma,” all of which can lead to worse disease outcome.

Mack explained that the research is critical because “people think that there are a lot of options, but there aren’t,” when it comes to treating severe COVID-19 in kids.

Drug therapies are less studied in kids, largely because “it’s much harder to recruit for pediatric clinical trials of any therapy, including those for COVID-19,” according to MUSC.

The Overcoming COVID-19 study helps provide insight in to the effectiveness of the therapies. Mack says that it “serves as a nice surrogate in the absence of trials.”

Regardless of the effectiveness of the therapies in children, Mack and other experts agree that the best option is to prevent COVID-19 in the first place.