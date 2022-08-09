NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A violence intervention program within the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

The Turning the Tide Violence Intervention Program is “a trauma-informed, patient-centered program designed to include healthcare and community resources to improve intervention and support services for victims of violence,” according to MUSC.

Dr. Ashley Hink explained that the program is already making an impact, but could do more if it had additional resources.

The grant is designed to fill the gap by “extending an immediate and flexible lifeline to community-based violence intervention programs to ensure their continuity as they scale their efforts to meet the urgent need in their communities and better position them for success when applying for local, state, and federal support at a time when many of these programs have been stretched far past capacity.”

To be selected for a grant, programs must meet several requirements and undergo scrutiny by Everytown Community Safety Fund staff, as well as Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, and an external review panel of experts from across the country.

The money will be disbursed over a two-year period.