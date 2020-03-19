MUSC West Ashley Pavilion shut down due to COVID-19 exposure

MUSC’s West Ashley Medical Pavilion, located at the Citadel Mall, has been temporarily closed after being exposed to COVID-19.

According to a statement from MUSC, a patient’s family member visited on February 28 and later tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Approximately 70 staff at the facility may have been exposed to the virus and are now self-quarantining.

Patients of the West Ashley Medical Pavilion are being contacted and redirected to other facilities. The drive through specimen collection site in the parking lot nearby will continue operating.

Before reopening, MUSC said that they will “thoroughly clean, disinfect, and then inspect every area” of the building.