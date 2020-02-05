MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is set for final construction inspections on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The final construction inspection is set for Wednesday for the new MUSC Shawn Jenkin’s Children’s hospital in downtown Charleston. There is no word yet on when the hospital plans to officially open its doors to the public following inspections.

The original grand opening was set for October of 2019, but county-wide evacuations from Hurricane Dorian delayed the opening.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Environmental Control told News 2, “If MUSC were to meet the minimum requirements of a completed and fully functional building, the construction division would produce a notice of completion and send it to the licensing department to begin the final process.”

The licensing department must then provide a license for the building to operate.