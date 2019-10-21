Museum to house H.L. Hunley submarine closer to reality

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed maritime museum that would house the H.L. Hunley submarine is one step closer to reality.

The Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment / Naval Base Museum Authority (Redevelopment Authority) on Friday awarded the planning and conceptual design contract for the museum to a Charleston-based architect firm.

Along with the once-doomed Civil War submarine, the museum would also house state-owned maritime artifacts.

State lawmakers have charged the Redevelopment Authority with the responsibility of constructing and operating a building that would be home to the museum.

According to a press release, the first phase of strategic and conceptual planning is expected to take several months. There will also be public listening sessions regarding the project.