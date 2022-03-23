CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The host of Animal Planet’s ‘My Cat from Hell’ visited the Lowcountry Wednesday for a fundraising event with Charleston Animal Society.
Cat expert Jackson Galaxy hosted a program during The Greater Good Charities’ Shelter Education Series at Charleston Animal Society.
The series brought together industry experts and representatives from over 25 local animal shelters for discussions on the following:
- Optimizing Your Foster Program and Increasing Recruitment and Retention
- Foster Program Learnings at Charleston Animal Society
- Facility Preparedness for Disaster Response
- Disaster Response Learnings at Charleston Animal Society
- DIY Renovations to Improve Your Animal Space
- Clicker Training to Improve Outcomes for Your Cats
- Cat Enrichment and “Catifying” Your Shelter