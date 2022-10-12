CHARLETON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina advocates are working to raise awareness for domestic violence this month.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched back in 1987 as a way to connect people and raise awareness. The reality is in our state, domestic violence will affect an estimated one in three women.

It’s a problem that often flies under the radar, but is increasingly pervasive.

Just this week Cary Stephens was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting and killing his girlfriend in 2019. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson pointed out in court that the worst violence often occurs when women try to leave their abusers.

My Sister’s House is an organization working to help victims escape domestic violence and provide them with the necessary services for recovery. CEO Tosha Connors explained how the organization helps women who might be afraid to leave:

“When somebody decides to leave their abuser, that is often the most dangerous period for an individual, we can help you safety plan, we want you to think of things ahead of time so you do have a safe exit, that’s what our staff and counselors are there for you to work with you on, it’s a very scary period we recognize, but we are here to support.”

My sisters House has been around for over 40 years and is the longest-running full-service agency of its kind in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

“Everybody knows somebody, you just may not know it,” Connors said. “We want to help you recognize the signs of domestic violence, we want to be there to support. You don’t have to have all of the answers, you can refer them to My Sister’s House and we will help you.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 9-1-1 if it is an emergency. Otherwise, you can call the My Sister’s House hotline at 1-800-273-HOPE for help making a plan.