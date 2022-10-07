NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road.

Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m.

“NCFD personnel identified thirty-nine adults, twenty-five children, and 7 pets were displaced and being assisted by Red Cross,” officials said.

Two firefighters were reportedly injured.

Officials with American Red Cross said eight units were impacted and the fire was contained to one building.

An investigation into the fire is underway.