NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for a man accused of killing two people in North Charleston.

Shamar Stanley is charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm in connection to a double murder that happened on Dundrum Street earlier this month.

North Charleston Police, FBI, US Marshals and ATF assisted in the investigation.

Stanley was denied bond on all charges Friday morning.

An investigation is still on-going.