CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey have met to discuss the future of schools in the North Charleston area.

Summey met with Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy to discuss how to best educate all children within the school district.

Summey previously said that he’s considering a plan that would pull North Charleston schools from the district.

The two agreed the best path forward would be to give all students the necessary resources, considering the needs of North Charleston-area schools.

“Cultivating a community that prioritizes quality education is paramount. Our shared goal is to ensure that every child in North Charleston has access to a high-quality education, regardless of

where they grow up,” Summey stated.

Kennedy further added that he was grateful to work with Summey in efforts to improve student outcomes.

“Continued collaboration between the two entities will ensure that all students have the ability to make their dreams come true.



