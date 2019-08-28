N. Charleston PD apprehend suspect after vehicle pursuit on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Rivers Avenue near Northwoods Mall for a traffic violation.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash stated that approximately 8:31 p.m., the suspect did not stop which lead to a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect got into a minor parking lot accident at Roper.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle leading to a brief foot purist, Ash added. Authorities then arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect is charged with failure to stop for blue, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident.