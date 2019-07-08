N. Charleston PD arrest suspect following multiple Breaking & Entering incidents

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 1st at approximately 9:04 a.M. A victim flagged down officers in reference to an unknown suspect rummaging through her vehicle.

The report stated that the victim had no items removed from her vehicle, but her glove box was rummaged through.

Another vehicle was broken into on July 1st on Conway street between the hours of 8 p.M. And 7:30 a.M., according to authorities. The victim stated that her license, checkbook, work laptop, debit card, and a pair of air pods.

Officers were able to get a latent print from the passenger door side handle, the report added.

Once again, officers responded to the 5100 block of Victoria Avenue in regards to a breaking and entering incident. The victim advised authorities that approximately at 8 a.m., he noticed that his truck door was open and his vehicle was rummaged through.

The report added that the victims firearm and holster were taken.

Shamar Bradley has been arrested charged with 3 counts of Breaking and Entering Auto occurring in the Cameron Terrace Neighborhood from June 30 – July 1, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.