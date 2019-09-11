N. Charleston PD search for suspect wanted for questioning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect for questioning.

Public Information Officer Karley Ash stated that 22-year-old Kareem Dashawn McPherson is wanted for questioning relating to an armed robbery that occurred on August 26, 2019, at 8758 Adaline Street.

Anyone with any information regarding this individual should contact Detective Russ, an on-duty Detective, the North Charleston Police Department, or anonymously contact the NCPD Tip Line or Crime Stoppers.