N. Charleston Public Safety Day of Remembrance

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marked 18 years since terror struck the Twin Towers and left nearly 3,000 people dead.

Across the country, people are honoring the fallen that includes here in the Lowcountry. Wednesday, the North Charleston Fire and Police Departments held a Public Safety Day of Remembrance.

There was a prayer, followed by a moment of silence to honor the first responders who died during or after the 9/11 attacks and those currently in service.

343 first responders died while fighting to save people’s live. The event was about honoring those men and women.

“It’s especially important as first responders that we remember those who died in the line of duty,” North Charleston’s Fire Chief, Greg Bulanow said. “We promised to do that so we do that each year to honor their sacrifice.”