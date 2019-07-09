N. Charleston suspects apprehended on drug, gun charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On July 8th, the members of the North Charleston Police Department Gang Intervention Team were conducting patrols in the 2000 block of McMillian Avenue when officers observed a male suspect walking through the cut in the fence from Pine Crest towards the Quick Stop.

The news release stated that when the suspect noticed officers he removed a black and grey in color firearm from his waistband, and threw it to the ground and fled on foot.

A .357 Sig Sauer was recovered by officers and confirmed stolen out of Charleston, according to Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor.

A K-9 search for the suspect was conducted and led officers to 2015 Pine Forest Drive. As officers approached the residence to make contact they detected a very strong odor of marijuana emitting from within the residence.

Authorities stated that multiple attempts were made to make contact at the residence but no one would come to the door. A search warrant was obtained and executed.

Officers attempted to breach the door and found it to be barricaded by a large entertainment center. Upon breaching the door officers viewed the male suspect who fled from police run towards the rear of the residence, Pryor added.

Officers were able to force their way in and called the suspect and a female to the front of the residence where they were taken into custody without incident.

Upon execution of the search, warrant officers found countless baggies, scales and shrink wrap consistent with narcotics sales. Officers also located in the bathroom was a fresh baggie with a small amount of marijuana still inside which didn’t quite flush all the way down the toilet.

In addition to the narcotics officers located a large amount of cash, two rifles, two handguns and an assault rifle which had been broken down into four pieces. The broken down rifle was checked through NCIC and confirmed stolen out of Dorchester County.

Devontay Dawson was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, PWID Marijuana and Possession of Stolen Goods.

Destiny Walker was arrested and charged with PWID Marijuana and Possession of Stolen Goods.