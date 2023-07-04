CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The NAACP will host Charleston County School District’s new Superintendent, Dr. Eric Gallien, for a question and answer session in July.

The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees named Dr. Eric Gallien as the next Superintendent on June 21.

Dr. Gallien is scheduled to speak at the NAACP Charleston Branch meeting on July 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The event serves as an opportunity for the public to hear Dr. Gallien’s plans for CCSD and answer community questions.

This will be Dr. Gallien’s first event since being named Superintendent.

CCSD held a meet and greet with Dr. Gallien in May when he was a candidate for superintendent.