NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim of an early Tuesday morning homicide on Joppa Avenue.

Christopher Rivers, 20, of North Charleston, died on the scene at 1994 Joppa Avenue from a gunshot wound, said the coroner’s office.

North Charleston Police responded to Joppa Avenue after receiving reports of several gunshots in the area on Dec. 19.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive male, identified as Rivers, in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Rogue that was left running.

Bullet holes were on the victim’s vehicle and a nearby vehicle along with rifle shell casings.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The North Charleston Police Department is still investigating the alleged homicide.