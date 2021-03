NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Action Network (NAN) on Friday will host a Good Friday Food Drive.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue while supplies last. It will be located at 3300 Rexton Street in North Charleston.

Participants should wear a mask and make sure that their trunks or back doors are unlocked so that volunteers can place supplies in the cars.

The event is rain or shine and open to anyone in need.