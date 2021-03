CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - March 11th marks the day that many business owners in the country will never forget, as it was the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. While it may have been 365 days ago, many Lowcountry business owners said they remember the shutdown as if it was just last week.

Although the restaurants along King Street said they prefer to look forward, for just today, they are taking a look back.