Nancy Mace calls attention to Lowcountry flooding during House Infrastructure hearing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Wednesday appeared live from Downtown Charleston during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing.

Mace used her time on the floor to highlight the increasing problem of flooding in the Lowcountry, citing the over 40 incidences of significant flooding seen in Charleston yearly.

She emphasized that whatever infrastructure plan Congress decides to move forward with must adequately address flooding in coastal areas.

“While we’re not always gonna see eye to eye on funding priorities, I know there are some areas where I think we can join together and work together.”

Mace used her time to speak directly to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Acting Assistant Administrator, Nicole R. LaBoeuf, to thank her for the work that her organization does.

She asked LaBoeuf how NOAA plans to work with the Biden Administration to “account for the budgeting needs of cities like Charleston, South Carolina that are facing ever growing, ever changing flooding issues.”

LaBoeuff said that she shares the concern about rising sea levels, and that “with regard to this budget, [NOAA is] very keen to make sure that we have the water level sensors in place, that we have high performance computing to be able to predict a sea level rise and storm surge risks for all of our coastal communities.”