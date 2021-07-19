Nancy Mace holding press conference in support of Free Britney Bill

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. When Spears speaks to a judge at her own request on Wednesday, June. 23, 2021, she’ll do it 13 years into a court-enforced conservatorship that has exercised vast control of her life and money by her father. Spears has said the conservatorship saved her from collapse and exploitation. But she has sought more control over how it operates, and says she wants her father out. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace on Tuesday will hold a press conference in support of the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (FREE) Act, legislation brought about by Britney Spears’ recent allegations of abuse as a result of her conservatorship.

The bill “would give all Americans – even those under guardianship – the right to petition a judge to replace a private guardian or conservator with a public guardian, family member, or designated agent as defined in their estate documents without needing to prove misconduct or abuse.”

It would also designate “an independent caseworker to every person under guardianship to monitor for signs of abuse, and inform the individual of their new right to replace their guardian or conservator” and provide “grants to states to establish caseworker programs and hire more state guardians under the condition that all caseworkers and state guardians provide financial disclosure to avoid conflicts of interest.”

The press conference will be held virtually at 9:30 a.m.