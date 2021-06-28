Nancy Mace reflects on 25 years of women at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday reflected on the 25th anniversary of The Citadel accepting women, following a Supreme Court ruling that the Virginia Military Institute’s males-only policy was unconstitutional.

Mace said that the day after that landmark decision, she drove to The Citadel and requested an application. During Mace’s first year, she was one of only two women in attendance.

Mace says that things have changed for the better since she was there, with women making up over 10% of The Citadel’s corps of cadets.

“These women are smart, they’re strong, they’re tough,” she said, noting that their experiences are much different than hers. Mace said that thinking about how much progress has been made, and the potential for the future, makes her emotional.