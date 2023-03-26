NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01) will visit the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center Monday morning.

According to Mace’s office, the visit is a response to six recent deaths at the facility.

Earlier this year, local and state lawmakers called for a federal investigation into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The December 2022 death of 28-year-old inmate D’Angelo Brown was deemed a homicide by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office on March 20.

On March 14, a detention deputy checked in on an inmate in the medical unit and declared an emergency. Inmate Julian Jenkins, 50, was pronounced dead. Officials did not elaborate on the inmate’s cause and manner of death.

Congresswoman Mace, Teddie Pryor of the Charleston County Council, and others will visit the facility at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Mace is expected to share her comments on the facility immediately following the visit.