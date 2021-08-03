Napoleon Dynamite star Jon Heder coming to Charleston Music Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Music Hall on Tuesday announced an upcoming screening of the cult-classic film, Napoleon Dynamite, followed by a conversation with Dynamite himself, Jon Heder.

The event will be January 21 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale August 6 at 10:00 a.m.

General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $75. The VIP package includes a premium seat as well as a pre-show meet and greet with Heder.

Napoleon Dynamite was released just over 17 years ago, and its quotability has stood the test of time.

