Narcan training at MPPD headquarters Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wake Up Carolina, the Charleston Center, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department on Wednesday will host a free Narcan training event.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Police Department Headquarters.

Participants will learn to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer Narcan nasal spray, which can be life saving.

An overdose prevention kit containing two Narcan nasal sprays will be given to each registered participant.

Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings are required.

