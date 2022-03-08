MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of Lowcountry students has been selected to design a data collection system that will be sent to the edge of space.

Students at East Cooper Center for Advanced Studies designed a surface catheter/blood suction device, which was among 57 proposals selected by NASA to be developed as part of the TechRise student challenge.

Engineering teacher Chris Sjolander said that “the entire effort has been student-led and managed.” He said that his students are “creating the future of safe space travel right here in Mount Pleasant.”

Each student will receive $1,500 to build the project, which will be tested on a Blue Origin rocket in 2023.

The kids will also have access to “a suite of materials for preparing their payloads…, flight simulator software, and technical support from experts.”

Over 600 teams of students in grades 6-12 from across the country applied.