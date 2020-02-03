National Burn Awareness Week: How to prevent injury

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – February 2-8 is National Burn Awareness Week.

According to the American Burn Association, 400,000 people receive medical care for the treatment of burn injuries every year in the nation alone.

Children under 5 years old are 2x more likely to be treated for burn wounds than any other age group.

This year’s focus is on contact burns which occurs when your body makes contact with a hot item.

Household items that cause a majority of contact burns include irons, fireplace doors, hot pots and pans, and curling irons.

Outside of the home, hot pavement, especially in Charleston, can cause burns on the bottom of the feet.

Laura Kondo, Fire and Life Safety Educator for the North Charleston Fire Department says the department will be posting tips on how to prevent injury all week to their twitter page.

“Because so many children under the age of five get burned we want to make it aware to the adults that this is a preventable thing. Children are curious so therefore we want to make it aware so that you can have this as a prevention tool,” said Kondor.

If you do suffer a burn, Ethan Mauldin, Physician Assistant at Trident Medical Center says it is best to see a medical professional.

“Usually superficial burns that are just some skin redness not on joints, not on the face, not on hands or in the groin… Those can be treated at home safely. Anything that’s deeper then that should be seen,” said Mauldin.

To learn more about National Burn Awareness Week visit the American Burn Association website.