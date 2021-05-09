National Hospital Week 2021 kicks off Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday, May 9 kicks off National Hospital Week 2021. After a year of unprecedented challenges and expectations from hospitals, staff are excited to celebrate the week with a bit more normalcy.

At Trident Medical Center, staff began the week with a pancake and waffle breakfast.

Throughout the week, celebrations will continue with a different event each day.

Staff will get to test out new surgical robots, perform in a karaoke contest, and enjoy a food truck festival and ice cream social.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing and vaccinations increasing, hospital workers are able to take a moment to celebrate themselves and the hard work they have put in throughout the pandemic.