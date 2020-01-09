Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Since 2015, January 9th has been celebrated as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

To recognize law enforcement some restaurants and businesses are offering discounts or free items to current or retired officers.

Biggby Coffee: 1 free 16 oz drink of choice Sticky Fingers: Blue plate special one free meal up to $12. Ra Coffee Company: Free 12-16 oz hot or iced coffee Crust Wood Fire Pizza: 25% off Berkeley Habitat Restore: 20% off

There are 272 Law Enforcement Agencies in South Carolina employing over 12,000 sworn officers according to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Dorchester County employs 269 sworn officers. Berkeley County employs 298. Charleston county employs 1,310 Class one officers.