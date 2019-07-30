National Medal of Honor Museum Project details announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tonight, the National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation announced plans to build a new museum to honor those who have served our Nation with valor.

The highest military award that an American serving in the Armed Forces is the Medal of Honor.

It’s recipients show the highest caliber of leadership by “going above and beyond the call of duty.”

One of those recipients is Major General James Livingston. He’s described by US Congressman Joe Wilson as a “living legend.”

Major General Livingston was awarded his Medal of Honor after distinguishing himself in the Battle of Dai Do during the Vietnam War.

The day he received his medal is one he’ll never forget.

“Back in February 1970, I was a young marine. We lost a lot of men, 87 of my men were killed in that battle,” says Livingston. “I was thinking about how they couldn’t be fathers and grandfathers, and hopefully I could wear this medal for them.”

Major General Livingston has been a keystone in advocacy for the construction of the National Medal of Honor Museum. He believes that with the new facility, younger audiences can be reached.

“I want young Americans to be able to come to a place, experience that place, and once they leave be motivated about this country, what it represents and want to give back.” Major General James Livingston

The proposed museum will be inside of a “heritage center.” Renderings of the potential structure show the possible site of Patriot’s Point.

Rendering of possible design for the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie described the difference between a “heritage center” and a museum is how the visitor feels when they leave.

“A museum records what happened in the past,” says Haynie. “A heritage center emboldens you and inspires you to make a difference for the future.”

They feel Patriot’s Point will be the best location considering the Marina, USS Yorktown, and Vietnam Village being within walking distance.

In order to really dig into the project, the National Medal of Honor Heritage Foundation had to take over and begin raising their $45 million budget.

According to the organization’s chairman Thomas McQueeney, they’ve already received their first check. They are hoping to have the entire project done by July 4th, 2023.