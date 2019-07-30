National Parks to discuss new exhibits for Charles Pinckney National Historic Site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Parks Service will host a public meeting on Tuesday where you can learn about new exhibits at the Charles Pinckney Historic Site.

The site’s current exhibits were installed in 1995 when the park first opened to the public. They were meant to be temporary but have not changed.

The new exhibits will make visitors experience more relevant and meaningful.

National Park Service personnel and exhibit contractors from The Design Minds will present several conceptual plans for the visitor center exhibits during this session.

“This is a unique opportunity to design exhibits for a truly exceptional site,” said Superintendent Tracy Stakely. “Charles Pinckney National Historic Site does not only tell the story of Charles Pinckney, a signer and contributor of the US Constitution, but the story of the contributions of enslaved African Americans to Lowcountry history and culture.”

Stakely went on to say: “The public service of the Pinckney family was made possible by the enslaved service of African Americans. These stories are inextricably linked. These are some of the legacies we hope to explore within the interpretive exhibits. We are eager to hear public comments on the current proposals.”

Everyone is invited to attend Tuesday’s session. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Library on Mathis Ferry Road.