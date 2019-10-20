National Weather Service forecasters track potential overnight isolated tornados

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – On Saturday, many areas of the Lowcountry saw consistent rainfall and wind from a post-tropical storm detected earlier this week.

Earlier in the downtown area of Charleston, some streets had even received a bit of flooding.

According to meteorologists from the National Weather Service, they’re anticipating some more serious weather later tonight.

An increase in severe weather, including potential tornadoes in the Lowcountry is being predicted.

Forecasters say that this kind of weather pattern is one way in which tornados can occur in the Lowcountry.

Until the storm passes, forecasters say they’ll be working 24/7 to alert planes, boats, and homeowners of any hazardous conditions.

Incase a warning is issued, residents are asked to keep their cellphones on during the overnight period.

If a tornado alert is issued, warnings can be sent over the wireless emergency alert system on your phone.

Forecasters say that these weather conditions should clear out by tomorrow afternoon.