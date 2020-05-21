National Weather Service to survey storm damage on Johns, Wadmalaw Islands

CHARLESTON COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service will survey damage caused by a line of strong storms that moved through portions of the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

Meteorologists will see whether a tornado touched town on Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island.

WEATHER ALERT: A Tornado Warning has been issued for the area highlighted in red below. A tornado has been detected by radar or observed. Seek shelter now on the lowest level of your home in an interior room away from doors and windows! #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/GXeWdKS3fi — WCBD News 2 (@WCBD) May 20, 2020

Many people reported seeing small hail during those afternoon storms. Trees and powerlines also suffered damage because of strong winds and many roadways were flooded.

Hail coming down at News 2 in Mount Pleasant #chswx pic.twitter.com/pV2W1jqURf — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) May 20, 2020

A tree even fell on one home in the Point Park Estates neighborhood on Johns Island, thankfully no one was injured.

Researchers with the National Weather Service will utilize data recorded in person and storm reports they received during Wednesday’s storms to determine if a tornado did touch the ground and how strong if so.

