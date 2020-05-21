National Weather Service to survey storm damage on Johns, Wadmalaw Islands

CHARLESTON COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service will survey damage caused by a line of strong storms that moved through portions of the Lowcountry on Wednesday.
Meteorologists will see whether a tornado touched town on Johns Island and Wadmalaw Island.
Many people reported seeing small hail during those afternoon storms. Trees and powerlines also suffered damage because of strong winds and many roadways were flooded.
A tree even fell on one home in the Point Park Estates neighborhood on Johns Island, thankfully no one was injured.
Researchers with the National Weather Service will utilize data recorded in person and storm reports they received during Wednesday’s storms to determine if a tornado did touch the ground and how strong if so.
